GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

White House slams ‘unacceptable’ Israeli settler violence

White House condemns attacks on Palestinians by Jewish settlers in West Bank, calls for accountability and protection of communities

Published - August 16, 2024 08:39 am IST - Washington, United States

AFP
The Israeli military said, “dozens of Israeli civilians, some of them masked, had entered Jit and set fire to vehicles and structures in the area.”

The Israeli military said, “dozens of Israeli civilians, some of them masked, had entered Jit and set fire to vehicles and structures in the area.” | Photo Credit: AP

The White House on Thursday (August 15, 2024) condemned what it called “unacceptable” attacks on Palestinians by Jewish settlers after one person was killed and another wounded in a village in the occupied West Bank.

“Attacks by violent settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank are unacceptable and must stop,” a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.

More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the territory’s Health Ministry says

“Israeli authorities must take measures to protect all communities from harm, this includes intervening to stop such violence and holding all perpetrators of such violence to account.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 23-year-old man was killed and another suffered critical gunshot wounds to the chest in the attack on the village of Jit, west of Nablus.

Also Read: Gaza ceasefire talks resume in Doha as deaths top 40,000

The Israeli military said, “dozens of Israeli civilians, some of them masked,” had entered Jit and “set fire to vehicles and structures in the area, hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident.

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.