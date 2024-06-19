GIFT a SubscriptionGift
White House slams ‘cheapfake’ clips of Joe Biden ‘freezing’

A video surfaced appearing to show Joe Biden getting lost on stage during a fundraising event in California, before being pointed to an exit by Barack Obama

Published - June 19, 2024 11:49 am IST - Washington

AFP
President Joe Biden speaks during an event marking the 12th anniversary of the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program, in the East Room of the White House on June 18, 2024, in Washington.

President Joe Biden speaks during an event marking the 12th anniversary of the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program, in the East Room of the White House on June 18, 2024, in Washington. | Photo Credit: AP

The White House on June 17 criticised Republicans for spreading videos purported to show President Joe Biden's mental and physical decline, saying the images had been deceptively cut and manipulated.

"It tells you everything that we need to know about how desperate Republicans are here," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, branding the clips as "cheapfake" videos.

Outlets including the New York Post and an official Republican social media account have shared several seemingly damning short videos in recent days of the 81-year-old President.

Trump turns 78, spotlighting age as central issue in 2024 race

In one video, an apparently disoriented Mr. Biden appears to wander away from fellow world leaders while watching a skydiving display during a G7 summit in Italy last week.

But Ms. Jean-Pierre said the footage was misleadingly edited, and Mr. Biden instead was moving to give a thumbs up to the parachutists.

"This was widely fact checked ... including by conservative media," she said at a media briefing, adding "if you run that tape a little bit longer than you'd see ... what was happening."

Also Read | Joe Biden declared ‘fit for duty’ as age issue looms in U.S. presidential election

Earlier in the week NBC also debunked the claim, posting footage caught by its own cameras from another angle online which showed Mr. Biden interacting with the parachutists just a few feet away.

Another widely-shared clip was a close-up shot of Mr. Biden standing still as world leaders danced close to him during a concert at the White House — which opponents said showed a state of confusion.

"The President stood there listening to the music, and he didn't dance. Excuse me. I did not know not dancing was (...) a health issue," Ms. Jean-Pierre said of the video.

And on the weekend, the New York Post again shared a video appearing to show Mr. Biden getting lost on stage during a fundraising event in California, before being pointed to an exit by former president Barack Obama.

Andrew Bates, another White House spokesman, said on X that Mr. Biden was instead waiting on the stage to appreciate the applause from his supporters.

Politics of memes: How Biden and Trump are fighting each other on the internet

And Eric Schultz, a senior Obama adviser, posted a link to the Post article on X, writing: "this did not happen".

Mr. Biden's main rival in the November election, Republican Donald Trump, has made Mr. Biden's advancing age one of his main campaign rallying points, trying to position himself as an energetic alternative — despite being, at 78, just three years younger.

Whoever wins the vote will set a new age record.

Mr. Biden is already the oldest man to hold the office and will continue to be so, while if Mr. Trump wins, he will become the oldest ever at an inauguration.

USA / World / US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS

