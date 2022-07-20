White House: Russia laying groundwork for annexing Ukraine territory

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, on July 19, 2022, in Washington. File. | Photo Credit: AP

United States in the next few days will announce a new weapons package for Ukraine as it engages Russia in fierce battles in eastern Ukraine

Russia is laying the groundwork for the annexation of Ukrainian territory and is installing illegitimate proxy officials in areas there under its control, the White House said on July 19.

Unveiling what he said was U.S. intelligence, John Kirby, the chief National Security Council spokesman, told a White House news briefing that the Russians are preparing to install proxy officials, establish the rouble as the default currency and force residents to apply for citizenship.

Russia is also attempting to take control of broadcasting towers, he said.

At the same time, Mr. Kirby said the United States in the next few days will announce a new weapons package for Ukraine as it engages Russia in fierce battles in eastern Ukraine.

It will be the 16th such drawdown of money approved by Congress and allocated under presidential authority, he said.

The package is expected to include U.S. mobile rocket launchers, known as HIMARS and rounds for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems as well as artillery munitions, sources said.