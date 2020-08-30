White House ends key briefings to Congress

Intelligence committees not to be given in-person inputs on election interference

The White House has revealed it is to end in-person briefings to congressional intelligence committees about foreign election interference, sparking accusations on Saturday that it was covering up Russian help for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

The move comes two months ahead of the general election, with Mr. Trump playing down the threat of foreign interference and accusing Democrats of leaking sensitive information.

“Probably Shifty Schiff, but others also, LEAK information to the Fake News,” the President tweeted on Saturday, referring to House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff. He offered no evidence for the claim, which he has made several times during his presidency.

Congress will still have access to classified written reports, but lawmakers will no longer be able to question officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) about what they learn.

Democrats furious

Democrats in Congress reacted with fury, describing the move as “shameful” and accusing Mr. Trump of covering up Russian interference. “As usual, President Trump is lying and projecting. Trump fired the last DNI for briefing Congress on Russian efforts to help his campaign,” Mr. Schiff tweeted. “Now he’s ending briefings altogether. Trump doesn’t want the American people to know about Russia’s efforts to aid his re-election.”

Mr. Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called in a separate statement for the administration and intelligence community to resume the briefings.

“If they are unwilling to, we will consider the full range of tools available to the House to compel compliance,” they said.