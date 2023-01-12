HamberMenu
Classified documents found at Joe Biden’s home: White House

The White House says documents with classified markings from President Joe Biden’s time as Vice-President were found at his home in Delaware

January 12, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - WASHINGTON

AP
President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after returning from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where first lady Jill Biden had surgery to remove skin cancer.

President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after returning from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where first lady Jill Biden had surgery to remove skin cancer. | Photo Credit: AP

Documents with classified markings from President Joe Biden's time as vice president were found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, the White House said Thursday, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former Washington institute.

Richard Sauber, a special counsel to the president, said after the initial documents were found by Mr. Biden's personal lawyers, they examined other locations where records might have been shipped after Biden left the vice presidency in 2017.

Mr. Sauber said a “small number” of documents with classified markings were found in a storage space in Mr. Biden's garage in Wilmington, with one document being located in an adjacent room.

Mr. Sauber said the Department of Justice was “immediately notified” after the documents were found and that department lawyers took custody of the records.

