Where all in the world is Covid-19 raging now?

BA.2 is a subvariant of Omicron strain that has been classified as a “variant of concern” by the WHO.

BA.2 is a subvariant of Omicron strain that has been classified as a “variant of concern” by the WHO.

The story so far: Many Asian and European nations are witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, largely driven by the Omicron variant and its sub-variant BA.2. According to Hans Kluge, the World Health Organisation (WHO) director for Europe, the increase in cases has come after European countries “brutally eased restrictions”, news agencies reported.

Here’s a look at the current Covid-19 hotspots around the world.

China

China has imposed its fifth localised lockdown in the last two weeks to tackle the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country. Tangshan City, a steel hub in Hebei province, has been put under a full temporary lockdown, according to local authorities. Residents have been asked to not leave their homes or buildings except for tests or emergencies, the government has said.

Rumours of financial hub Shanghai being put under a lockdown were dismissed by the government.

U.K.

Like many other European nations, the U.K. is also experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections after most restrictions were lifted.

The daily growth of Covid-19 infections in England has increased to +2% to +6% compared to an estimated range of between -2% to +2%, last week, news agency Reuters reported.

In Scotland, government figures reveal that 2,257 people were in the hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid-19. This is the highest number of patients ever recorded in the hospital on a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Britain observed a minute-long silence on Wednesday to remember the victims of the pandemic on the second anniversary of the first lockdown in the country.

South Korea

South Korea has been overwhelmed by an exponential increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. The country has reported over ten million cases overall, and almost three million of these were registered in the last seven days, according to the latest figures provided by the WHO. The record Covid-19 wave is being driven by the Omicron variant of the virus.

The death toll in South Korea has nearly doubled in just about six weeks, increasing demand for funeral arrangements, news agency Reuters reported. In Seoul, 28 crematories were operating at 114.2% capacity as of Monday. The health ministry has instructed nationwide crematories to operate for longer hours.

Germany

Germany has decided to go ahead with the scheduled easing of Covid-19 restrictions despite facing a surge in infections driven by the Omicron variant. The country has recorded more than 1.5 million new cases in the last seven days, according to the data provided by the WHO. The total number of infections in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic stands at over 19 million.

France

France has recorded its biggest jump in the number of Covid-19 cases since February. Hospital numbers rose for the third straight day, and 180,777 new infections were recorded on Tuesday, according to the country’s health ministry. France now has over 34 million registered Covid-19 infections overall.

Italy

Italy was one of the worst-affected countries when the Covid-19 pandemic began, and has now recorded the third-highest cumulative death toll in Europe after Russia and the U.K. According to the data provided by the WHO, the country has recorded more than half a million new coronavirus cases in the last seven days -- the fourth-highest figure in Europe after Germany, France, and the U.K.

What is the BA.2 variant?

BA.2 is a subvariant of Omicron strain that has been classified as a “variant of concern” by the WHO. BA.2 differs from BA.1 in its genetic sequence, including some amino acid differences in the spike protein and other proteins. The subvariant has also been called “stealth omicron” since it is not easy to detect.

The BA.2 subvariant is inherently more transmissible than BA.1, the WHO has said.

(With inputs from agencies)