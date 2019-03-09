When: March 6, 2019

Two U.S. think tanks and South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency have reported that work is under way to restore part of North Korea’s Sohae Satellite Launching Station. Last June, North Korea began to dismantle a missile engine test stand at Sohae after the first summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and its leader Kim Jong-un. A second summit broke down last week in Hanoi over differences on how far North Korea was willing to limit its nuclear programme and the degree of U.S. willingness to ease sanctions. The structures had been rebuilt some time between February 16 and March 2, Reuters reported. Pictures show an image provided by Airbus Defence & Space and the think tank 38 North, clicked via satellite from CNES on March 6, of the Sohae station at Tongchang-ri, North Korea, and a South Korean soldier manning a K-9 self-propelled howitzer during a military exercise in Paju near the border with North Korea. Photos: AP, Reuters