WhatsApp targeted in EU consumer complaints over privacy changes

WhatsApp introduced a privacy policy which allows it to share some data with Facebook and other group firms in January. | File

Brussels

12 July 2021 13:52 IST

The BEUC and eight of its members said WhatsApp was unfairly pressuring users to accept its new policies.

Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp on Monday faced a barrage of complaints by the European Consumer Organisation and others over a privacy policy update, which has prompted a global outcry and led some users to switch to rival apps Telegram and Signal.

WhatsApp in January introduced a privacy policy which allows it to share some data with Facebook and other group firms.

Also read: Ending encryption: On enforcing traceability on popular messaging apps

Advertising

Advertising

It said the changes permit users to message with businesses and would not affect personal conversations.

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and eight of its members criticised the changes and filed complaints with the European Commission and the European network of consumer authorities, saying WhatsApp was unfairly pressuring users to accept its new policies.

“The content of these notifications, their nature, timingand recurrence put an undue pressure on users and impair their freedom of choice. As such, they are a breach of the EU Directive on Unfair Commercial Practices,” the groups said in a joint statement.

Also read: Information Technology Rules: a case of overreach?

“WhatsApp has failed to explain in plain and intelligible language the nature of the changes... This ambiguity amounts to a breach of EU consumer law which obliges companies to use clear and transparent contract terms and commercial communications,” they said.

The groups urged the European network of consumer authorities and EU data protection authorities to work together to address these privacy and consumer rights concerns.