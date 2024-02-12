  1. Holding Israel accountable, by Prabash Ranjan
  2. Myanmar’s civil war and India’s interests, by Sanjay Pulipaka
  3. With China’s help, Maldives plans to lower dependence on India in tourism, trade and healthcare: Data, by Vignesh Radakrishnan and Sonikka Loganathan 
  4. Michelle O’Neill | A Balancing Act, profile by Sriram Lakshman
  5. Valerii Zaluzhnyi | Fall of the ‘Iron General,’ profile by Stanly Johny