Watch | What You Need To Know About The Personal Data Protection Bill

14 December 2021 11:50 IST

A video explainer on what the PDP Bill entails

As India right now doesn’t really have a data protection regime, it the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill 2019 that will lay the foundation for protection of an individual’s privacy in the digital age.

How robust is the PDP Bill, and how will its provisions affect us? Most critically, is it likely to protect citizens’ privacy from encroachment by both state and private sector?