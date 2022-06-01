  • A recently-leaked report of the United Kingdom Home Office revealed that the almost three decades of legislation partly aimed at reducing the non-white population in the country
  • The ‘Windrush generation’ is a generation of people who were invited to Britain from Caribbean nations between 1948 and 1971 to help plug the labour shortage
  • After the scandal broke out, the government announced an inquiry into the Windrush controversy and a scheme to give British citizenship and compensation to those belonging to the generation