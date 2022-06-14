Morocco has controlled the disputed Western Sahara territory for decades while the Polisario Front comprised of indigenous people continues to fight for self-determination with the backing of Algeria

Morocco has controlled the disputed Western Sahara territory for decades while the Polisario Front comprised of indigenous people continues to fight for self-determination with the backing of Algeria

The story so far: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced on Wednesday that Algeria would “immediately” suspend its 20-year-old treaty of “friendship, good neighbourliness, and co-operation" with Spain. Since 2002, this treaty has led to a close partnership between the two countries on migration flows, anti-human trafficking measures, as well as in the economic, financial, educational, and defence sectors.

Algeria will also be banning imports from Spain. This is being seen as an intensification of Algeria’s anger over Spain’s recent foreign policy shift on the disputed Western Sahara region.

In March, Spain endorsed a plan by Morocco which would give limited autonomy to Western Sahara, but still keep it under Moroccan rule. Morocco has controlled the majority of this disputed territory for decades. Before the recent shift, Spain had supported the United Nation’s mandate to hold a referendum in Western Sahara to allow self-determination.

In March, Algiers recalled its Ambassador to Madrid to deliberate over the issue. Algeria had also cut diplomatic ties with Morocco in 2021 over the Western Sahara issue.

What is the Western Sahara region?

Map of the Western Sahara region. | Photo Credit: Source: UN Peacekeeping Mission- MINURSO (adapted by The Hindu)

Western Sahara is a vast, sparsely-populated desert region in Northwest Africa, stretching across 2.5 lakh sq km. It is bordered by Morocco in the North, Algeria in a small northeastern patch, and Mauritania in the East and South. It also has a long coast with the Atlantic Ocean in the West and Northwest. It is a region rich in phosphates and other minerals and has a lucrative fishing industry on its Atlantic coast.

With a population of a little under six lakh, this former Spanish colony is home to the nomadic indigenous Sahrawi tribe whose main language is Hassaniya Arabic. For decades, Morocco has claimed control over Western Sahara while the ethnic Sahrawi fight for their right to self-determination.

When and how did the dispute over Western Sahara begin?

In 1884, Spain began its colonisation of Western Sahara and in the mid-1900s, turned it into a Spanish province called Spanish Sahara. Spain united the two main regions of Western Sahara — Rio De Oro and Saguia el Hamra— to constitute its province.

In 1957, a year after gaining independence, Morocco laid claim to Western Sahara, with its then-ruler, King Mohammed V, claiming that the region was once part of the Moroccan Kingdom. In 1960, neighbouring Mauritania also laid claim to parts of the region.

By the early 1970s, the pressure on Spain to vacate its colonies in Africa and the ensuing political climate gave rise to the Sahrawi insurgency in Western Sahara. The insurgency was led by a politico-military group called the Polisario Front, founded in 1973 with the help of Libya and Algeria, which have had historic ties with the indigenous population of Western Sahara.

The Polisario Front— also called the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el Hamra and Rio de Oro— waged a successful guerilla war against the Spanish colonialists, and Spain withdrew from the region in 1975. On February 27, 1976, a day before Spain formally exited the province, the Polisario Front declared the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in Western Sahara. While SADR does not have Western recognition, it has been recognised by 70 countries and is a member of the African Union.

Algeria’s role Owing to historic ties with the people of Western Sahara, Algeria and Libya helped found the Polisario Front, also called the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el Hamra and Rio de Oro. Algeria has since also provided military backing and support to Polisario. Algeria hosts the headquarters of the SADR government, along with refugee camps for Sahrawis.

Both Morocco and Mauritania moved troops to Western Sahara to assert their claims. The Polisario Front, backed by Algeria’s diplomatic and military aid, continued the guerilla resistance, demanding their withdrawal.

In 1975, the UN General Assembly asked the International Court of Justice at the Hague to decide whether Morocco and Mauritania’s claims over Western Sahara held water. The Court ruled that there was no evidence “ of “any ties of territorial sovereignty” between Western Sahara and either Morocco or Mauritania while stating that there were “indications” that some tribes in the territory were loyal to the Moroccan Sultan. The Court reaffirmed the UNGA 1541 resolution that called for the region’s decolonisation and complete compliance with the principle of self-determination.

Timeline of the Western Sahara conflict

Despite the ruling, the Moroccan King Hassan II hailed the court’s opinion as a vindication of Rabat’s claims and moved troops and thousands of Moroccans in what he called the “Green March” toward Western Sahara.

This heralded a 16-year-long war between Polisario and the two occupying countries; however, Mauritania signed a peace treaty with Polisario in 1979, consequently withdrawing from the region.

A United Nations-mandated ceasefire ended the war in 1991, with the promise of holding an independence referendum in Western Sahara, so that the Sahrawis could determine whether they wanted to be an independent territory or a part of Morocco.

The war has forced almost 200,000 Sahrawis to flee to neighbouring Algeria, where Polisario is running refugee camps and a government-in-exile.

What happened after the 1991 ceasefire?

The referendum for Sahrawi self-determination in Western Sahara has not taken place yet, stalled by issues like determining who is eligible to vote. By 1991, Morocco had taken control of about 85 per cent of the territory.

The SADR is operating largely from the eastern flank of Western Sahara and refugee camps in the Tindouf region of Algeria. Moroccan troops have built a huge sand wall called the ‘Berm’ (the construction of which started in 1981), from the Atlantic coast of Western Sahara to the mountains of Morocco, dividing the territories they control from that of the Polisario Front. The Berm is a buffer zone lined with land mines.

The Morocco-Israel deal and its implications for Western Sahara | The Hindu In Focus Podcast / repeat shuffle

In 1991, the UN-mandated ceasefire also resulted in the deployment of a UN peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara to monitor the ceasefire. It was also initially tasked with holding the referendum in the region and was hence named the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO). With consecutive extensions of its mandate over the years, MINURSO troops are still deployed in the region.

While the UN has been unsuccessful in its calls to hold a referendum since the ceasefire, it finally succeeded in bringing both Morocco and Polisario to the negotiating table in 2007. Morocco proposed a plan to grant Western Sahara limited autonomy under which the Sahrawis would run their government but under Moroccan sovereignty. Besides this, under the terms of the plan, Rabat would continue to control the phosphate reserves and fisheries, defence, and foreign affairs. Polisario rejected these plans and has continued to call for independence. Algeria has also opposed the Moroccan proposal.

The conflict has largely been in stasis since the ceasefire but after an attack by Morocco in 2020, the Polisario threatened to break the terms of the ceasefire, which has not happened yet.

The region has been criticised for human rights abuses committed by Moroccan troops. Thousands of Sahrawis continue to live in refugee camps in and around the region.

What triggered Spain’s policy shift on Western Sahara?

Morocco and Spain have been in a diplomatic deadlock for a year over Spain allowing the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, to be admitted to a hospital in the country for COVID-19 treatment.

In 2021, in a bid to increase pressure on Spain, Morocco also reduced border controls to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, leading to an influx of about 10,000 migrants to the border, seeking entry into Spain.

Spain’s recent policy shift endorsing Morocco’s 2007 plan for Western Sahara led to what the countries described as a “new stage” in relations and cooperation on migration, energy, industry, sea travel, culture, and economy.

While Spain has endorsed Morocco’s autonomy plan, the United States, under former President Donald Trump in 2020, became the first country to recognise Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. This acceptance was a concession by the United States for Morocco normalising its ties with Israel.