What is the latest row between Trump and NATO? | Explained

February 26, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

The story so far: Former U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw support to NATO citing the failure of European NATO allies to step up their defence expenditure. He went on to state that he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wanted. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg countered saying: “Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the U.S.” Mr. Trump’s statement comes amid challenges that President Biden is facing to get the U.S. Congress to pass the Ukraine aid bill.

What is the problem?

It is not the first time Mr. Trump has warned NATO’s trans-Atlantic members to increase their defence expenditure. During his presidential term (2017-2021), he emphasised on reducing or withdrawing aid to NATO. His national security advisors, Keith Kellog and Robert O’Brien, proposed the possibility of a ‘tiered alliance’ — which aims to alter the nature of Article 3, which insists that NATO members make necessary efforts to boost defence capabilities and Article 5, which considers an attack against one NATO member as an attack against all. The modification would mean that only those who meet the set defence contribution threshold can avail of the protection under Article 5.

While direct funding of €3.8 billion as required by the 2024 budget has been fulfilled by the members to continue NATO operations and military commands, equal contribution to indirect funding is a long-standing problem. The U.S. remains one of the major contributors to indirect funding, with €800 billion (68%) out of the total €1,173 billion.

What has been NATO’s response?

Quoting the July 2023 defence expenditure report of NATO, comparing Russia and NATO’s arsenal capacity, Mr. Stoltenberg claimed NATO to be stronger than Russia at the Munich Security Conference 2024. This can be evidenced from the overpowering military personnel, collective military capabilities and naval power of NATO. However, Russia outnumbers NATO in ground combat vehicle capacity and nuclear warheads.

Since the formation of NATO in 1949, the U.S. has been its largest contributor. While, in 2006, a target of 2% of GDP was introduced, it was not until Russia’s first invasion into Ukraine territory in 2014 that NATO countries began to actually increase their expenditures. From 2006-2014, except Norway, Poland, Estonia and Albania which closely maintained their GDP share, all other member countries showed a declining trend in their shares. While European allies and Canada have contributed an additional $600 billion to the alliance since 2014, they are yet to meet the set threshold.

Now, European members of NATO have pledged $380 billion this year and to also spend 2% of their GDP on defence. Germany, and Finland have assured that they will boost their military expenditure.

Currently, the larger stand from Europe is to fortify Europe’s defence capabilities from within and to cut-down reliance on the U.S.

What happens if Mr. Trump withdraws support from NATO?

There will be severe consequences if Mr. Trump gets elected and attempts to operationalise his threat. If the target GDP is not met, NATO risks losing military support from the U.S. and a united alliance which has till now stood strong against Russia will crumble.

It would take decades to replace the U.S.’s military contribution. The U.S. has been a major shareholder of NATO’s defence. Although its GDP spending ranged between high and low tendencies, losing its support entirely would take decades for NATO to revive its military arsenal. And then comes questions of leadership for a Europe-led security bloc. NATO which has doubled its geopolitical presence to 30+ members needs to be able to hold a united front. Ambiguity persists over who can lead NATO post the U.S. or which group of countries will stride high to establish a safe security landscape for Europe.

Padmashree Anandhan is a Research Associate at Europe Area Studies at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru.