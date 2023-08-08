What is Fitch’s downgrade of U.S. about?

August 08, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST

The story so far:

On August 1, rating agency Fitch downgraded the United States of America’s (U.S.A.) rating to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’ — a rating that it had been holding at the agency since 1994. This was the first major downgrade for the country since Standard & Poor’s (S&P) actions in 2011. Fitch argued the downgrade cumulatively reflected the expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, “high and growing” general government debt burden and the “erosion of governance” in comparison to similarly rated peers over the last two decades.

What exactly is the downgrade?

Before moving to the downgrade, it is pertinent to note that rating agencies are institutions that assess the creditworthiness or financial capability of a region, country, its institutions or individual organisations. They assess its ability to meet payment obligations — particularly important for those making investment decisions.

Fitch rates credit quality from ‘AAA’ (its highest rating) to ‘D’ (lowest rating). ‘AAA’ is assigned to entities with “exceptionally strong capacity for payment of financial commitments”. The downgrade in discussion, that is ‘AA’, denotes “very low default risk”, in other words, “very strong capacity for payment of financial commitments”. Important to note, both reflect strong profiles — varying only on a comparative basis.

What were Fitch’s concerns?

Fitch held that there has been a steady deterioration in standards of governance over the last 20 years, including on fiscal and debt matters. This is despite the bipartisan agreement reached in June for suspending the debt limit until January 2025. The agency observed that the “repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management.”

The second of the observations relates to lacking a medium-term fiscal framework, unlike most peers, and having a complex budgeting process. The agency noted that these combined with several economic shocks, tax cuts and new spending initiatives has led to successive increases in debt over the last decade.

What indicators are we looking at?

Fitch expects the general government deficit (balance of income and expenditure) to rise to 6.3% of the GDP in 2023 from 3.7% in 2022. This results from cyclically weaker federal revenues, new spending initiatives and a higher interest burden.

Moreover, it held that over the next decade, higher interest rates and rising debt would translate to an increased interest service burden. The U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects that interest costs will double to 3.6% of the GDP by 2033. Net interest costs reflect the cost to the sovereign for borrowing money at a specific period.

Additionally, Fitch stated, an ageing population and rising healthcare costs would require more spending on the elderly absent fiscal policy reforms.

To sum up, increasing national debt and rising interest rates result in interest costs to rise. Other than restricting the scope for investment in priority areas, it creates a potentially unwanted cycle of further borrowing, servicing interest and expanding debt.

Furthermore, this is taking place in the backdrop of the tax reforms of 2017 set to expire in 2025.

Separately, Fitch also projected that tighter credit conditions, weakening business investment and a slowdown in consumption would push the U.S. economy into a mild recession in Q4 of this year and Q1 of next year. It also sees U.S. annual real GDP growth slowing to 1.2% this year from 2.1% in 2022.

What was the immediate reaction?

Terming it “arbitrary and based on outdated data”, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said she “strongly disagree(s)” with Fitch’s observations.

According to her, “Fitch’s quantitative rating model declined markedly between 2018 and 2020 — and yet Fitch is announcing its change now, despite the progress that we see in many of the indicators that Fitch relies on for its decision.”

The Secretary also stated that over the past few years, the country has undergone “a historically fast economic recovery” from a “deep recession”, further pointing to recent macroeconomic data, she indicated, the economy continued to grow.

In fact, her long-time ago predecessor of the Clinton era, Lawrence Summers also said notwithstanding the U.S. faces “serious long-run fiscal challenges”, Fitch’s decision in a stronger-than-expected economy was “bizarre and inept”.

Mr Summers, also known for airing his concerns about President Biden’s economic management held, “Nobody sensible should change their mind about anything on the basis of Fitch’s proclamation.” In fact, the agency itself in the report highlighted the country’s strengths. These entailed “large, advanced, well-diversified and high-income economy supported by a dynamic business environment.”

Does this worry anyone?

Other than a knee-jerk reaction in the immediate aftermath, the development did not yield any significant consequence. At close on Friday, equities had recovered from a three-day losing streak with S&P BSE Sensex closing 480.57 points or 0.74% higher at 65,721.25. NSE closed 135.35 points or 0.70 per cent higher at 19,517.

The possibility of a longer and wide sell-off was always ruled out. Analysts held that even during a similar downgrade back in 2011, investors had come out largely unharmed, moreover, the agency was telling something which was already known.