Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | What does US want from India on climate change?

09 April 2021 18:32 IST

Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at the equation between US and India on matters related to climate change.

US climate envoy John Kerry is in Delhi for a four-day visit to prepare for U.S. President Joseph Biden’s Climate Change Summit on April 22. During the visit, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Mr. Kerry said the US would support India’s climate plans and facilitate access to green technologies and finance, while Mr. Modi acknowledged that such cooperation would result in faster deployment of clean technologies.

There are many areas the US is pushing India: from moving to renewable energy to achieving net zero emission targets. But a lot has happened in the US-India equation in the last few years. Where will the two countries go from here on matters related to climate change?

