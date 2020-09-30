Watch | What caused Botswana's mysterious elephant deaths?

A video explaining the reason behind the death of over 300 elephants in Botswana's Okavango Delta that raised alarm across the world

In Botswana's Okavango Delta, over 300 elephants were mysteriously found dead in May and June. This mysterious mass death of elephants had raised alarm across the world.

The Botswana government recently figured out the reason behind the deaths after a series of laboratory tests, carried out on carcass, soil and water samples.

The elephant deaths were due to ingesting toxin-producing cyanobacteria at waterholes. Conservationists suspected poachers had killed the elephants. But poaching was ruled out by the govt as all the elephants had their tusks intact.