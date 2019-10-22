Watch: What are the protests in Lebanon all about?

Thousands of protesters gathered in Central Beirut and other cities of Lebanon in response to a proposed tax on calls via WhatsApp and other messaging services

The government quickly dropped the plan but the protests changed into something bigger.

The protests morphed into demands for a sweeping overhaul of the political system, with grievances ranging from austerity measures to poor infrastructure.

Given the size of the gatherings, the five-day-old mobilisation has been remarkably incident free, with armies of volunteers forming to clean up the streets, provide water to protesters and organise first aid tents.