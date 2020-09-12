Watch | Western U.S. wildfires cause unprecedented destruction

12 September 2020 12:38 IST

A video on the wildfires scorching the west coast of the United States

Wildfires in the west coast of United States are engulfing acres of lands. More than 100 wildfires are currently scorching 12 western US states. This series of fires have become the biggest recorded blaze in Californian history.The worst affected regions are Oregon, California and Washington.

As of September 12, at least 15 people have been confirmed dead and several are missing. The wildfires have destroyed around 4.4 million acres of land. Half a million people have been evacuated from the affected areas.

