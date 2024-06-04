ADVERTISEMENT

Western army trainers in Ukraine not immune from strikes, Kremlin says

Published - June 04, 2024 10:07 pm IST - Moscow

Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrsky said last week that French military instructors would soon arrive in the country, but Kyiv's Defence Ministry later walked back the claim

AFP

Western army instructors who train Ukrainian soldiers in the country would have no "immunity" from Russian strikes, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, amid reports that France could despatch military trainers to Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrsky said last week that French military instructors would soon arrive in the country, but Kyiv's Defence Ministry later walked back the claim.

"Any instructors who are engaged in training the Ukrainian regime do not have any immunity. It does not matter whether they are French or not," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

French President Emmanuel Macron has refused to rule out deploying troops to Ukraine, despite reluctance from other NATO members and furious warnings from Moscow.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

France does not officially have military personnel assisting or training Ukrainian forces in Ukraine at the moment.

Russia has warned against such a step, and previously vowed to destroy any Western military hardware sent to the country.

Ukraine's Defence Minister said on Monday it was still in talks with Paris and other allies on the issue of instructors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US