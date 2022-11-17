West criticises Russia at U.N. for Ukraine war after missile crash in Poland

November 17, 2022 06:36 am | Updated 06:04 am IST - WASHINGTON

Two people were killed by the missile in a Polish village near the Ukraine-Poland border

Reuters

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Ukraine has every right to defend itself against this barrage. File | Photo Credit: AP

The United States and its allies on Wednesday criticised Russia in the United Nations Security Council over missile attacks on Ukraine in a meeting a day after a missile that NATO said was a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences crashed inside Poland.

Military alliance NATO and member Poland said the missile was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike, easing international fears that the war could widen. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demurred, saying there was no doubt the missile was not Ukrainian.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Poland says missile that hit it likely from Ukraine air defence 

Two people were killed by the missile in a Polish village near the Ukraine-Poland border on Tuesday, the same day Russia fired scores of missiles at cities across Ukraine, targeting its energy grid and worsening power blackouts for millions. The Kyiv government said it was the most intense barrage of the nine-month-long war.

"This tragedy would never have happened but for Russia’s needless invasion of Ukraine and its recent missile assaults against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure," Washington's ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the Security Council.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Ukraine has every right to defend itself against this barrage," Ms. Thomas-Greenfield said.

The British and Polish ambassadors to the U.N. echoed the statement that Russia's invasion was ultimately to blame for the explosion in Poland.

Trending

  1. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  2. A mixed bag: On U.S. midterm elections
  3. Seven million homes in dark as Russian missiles pound Ukraine cities
  4. 2023 Grammys: Beyoncé ties record after leading nominations with 9
  5. PM meets Xi, Biden on sidelines of G-20, plans structured bilaterals with 8 leaders on Wednesday

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the meeting: "We have long ago stopped being surprised by your attempts in any circumstances, in spite of facts or common sense, to blame Russia for everything."

Members of the Security Council at the meeting also called for Russia to extend the Black Sea grains deal, which is set to roll over on Saturday unless there are objections.

Moscow suspended its participation in the agreement in late October but rejoined after four days, easing fears of further disruptions to grain exports from one of the world's biggest suppliers at a time of rampant global food inflation and food shortages.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US