West Asia conflict LIVE: Israeli military says four soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack on army base

Hezbollah and Israel have traded fire almost daily in the year since the war in Gaza began, and fighting has escalated

Published - October 14, 2024 07:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Israeli police secure the site of a drone strike near the northern Israeli town of Binyamina, on October 13, 2024, amid the continuing war between Israel and Hezbollah. An Israeli volunteer rescue service on October 13 said more than 60 people were wounded south of Haifa, where Hezbollah earlier said it targeted a military base with drone strikes. (

Israeli police secure the site of a drone strike near the northern Israeli town of Binyamina, on October 13, 2024, amid the continuing war between Israel and Hezbollah. An Israeli volunteer rescue service on October 13 said more than 60 people were wounded south of Haifa, where Hezbollah earlier said it targeted a military base with drone strikes. ( | Photo Credit: AFP

A Hezbollah drone attack on an army base in central Israel killed four soldiers and severely wounded seven others Sunday (October 13, 2024), the military said, in the deadliest strike by the militant group since Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon nearly two weeks ago. The Lebanon-based Hezbollah called the attack near Binyamina city in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Beirut on Thursday (October 10, 2024) that killed 22 people.

Inside Gaza, an Israeli airstrike killed at least 20 people including children at a school Sunday night, according to two local hospitals. 

Israel is now at war with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon — both Iran-backed militant groups — and is expected to strike Iran in retaliation for a missile attack earlier this month. Iran has said it will respond to any Israeli attack. 

Track live updates here:
    Israeli tanks destroy gate at Lebanon U.N. peace mission

    UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon targeted by IDF tanks, prompting calls for withdrawal by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

