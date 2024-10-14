A Hezbollah drone attack on an army base in central Israel killed four soldiers and severely wounded seven others Sunday (October 13, 2024), the military said, in the deadliest strike by the militant group since Israel launched its ground invasion of Lebanon nearly two weeks ago. The Lebanon-based Hezbollah called the attack near Binyamina city in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Beirut on Thursday (October 10, 2024) that killed 22 people.

Inside Gaza, an Israeli airstrike killed at least 20 people including children at a school Sunday night, according to two local hospitals.

Israel is now at war with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon — both Iran-backed militant groups — and is expected to strike Iran in retaliation for a missile attack earlier this month. Iran has said it will respond to any Israeli attack.