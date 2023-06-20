‘We’re on the right trail,’ says Biden after Blinken’s China visit

June 20, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST - Palo Alto, United States

U.S. President Joe Biden reacted positively on June 19 after Secretary Antony Blinken’s trip to Beijing where he met top Chinese leadership, saying “we’re on the right trail.”

Speaking to reporters after a climate event in California, President Biden said Mr. Blinken did “a hell of a job” on his trip to the Chinese capital, the first by a U.S. secretary of state since 2018.

“We’re on the right trail here,” the president added.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said Monday he saw headway in the strained relationship with the United States as he met with Mr. Blinken in Beijing.

In a symbolic sign of lowering the temperature after soaring tensions, President Xi received Mr. Blinken in the vast Great Hall of the People and said the two powers had “made progress and reached agreement” on unspecified issues.

“I hope that Secretary Blinken, through this visit, can make positive contributions to stabilising China-U.S. relations,” Mr. Xi told the top U.S. diplomat, the highest-ranking American official to travel to Beijing in nearly five years.

