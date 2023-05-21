HamberMenu
Week-long ceasefire to begin in Sudan on May 22: U.S.

The ceasefire shall remain in effect for seven days and may be extended with the agreement of both parties

May 21, 2023 04:19 am | Updated 04:19 am IST - Washington

AFP
Smoke rises above buildings after an aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023.

Smoke rises above buildings after an aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Warring sides in Sudan have reached an agreement for a seven-day humanitarian ceasefire, the United States and Saudi Arabia said on May 20 in a joint statement after talks in Jeddah.

Representatives from both army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo vowed not to seek any military advantage before the truce goes into effect at 9:45 p.m. Khartoum time (1945 GMT) on May 22, the statement released by the U.S. State Department said.

The ceasefire "shall remain in effect for seven days and may be extended with the agreement of both parties," it said.

