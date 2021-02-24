We will form a coalition government: Madhav Kumar Nepal

We are open for the formation of a coalition government as soon as the House of Representatives meets 12 days later, says the former Prime Minister

A day after the Nepalese Supreme Court reinstated the legislature, leading political figures held a round of consultation on Wednesday for forming a coalition government. Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal said on Wednesday that the majority of the Nepal Communist Party is against Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and they are in talks with likeminded parties to form a coalition government.

“We are open for the formation of a coalition government as soon as the House of Representatives meets 12 days later. We are in discussion with Nepali Congress and Janata Samajvadi Party. We expect to discuss all aspects, including leadership of the coalition," Mr. Nepal told The Hindu over the phone.

He said Prime Minister Oli is politically isolated and has no option but to resign. Mr. Nepal urged not to believe rumours of a crackdown on the opposition by Mr. Oli. "At the moment, there is no environment for him to impose a drastic measure like an emergency rule because the mood of the people here is very positive," said Mr. Nepal.

Mr. Nepal and co-chair of Nepal Communist Party Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ have been at the forefront of leading the anti-Oli campaign, which prompted Mr. Oli to dissolve the lower house of the Nepalese Parliament in December. Mr. Nepal said Mr. Oli should resign before the lower house meets as he will be otherwise forced to leave.

“He has the option of quitting before the House convenes or else we will move a motion for his undemocratic action of dissolving the House in December 2020. He will be expelled from the Parliament for his dictatorial actions,” said Mr. Nepal.