Watch:Tax protests turn violent in Kenya, many killed 

Five persons were shot dead and 31 wounded on June 25 during protests in Kenya over proposed tax hike

Published - June 27, 2024 09:22 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kenyan President William Ruto said on June 26 that he won’t sign into law a finance bill proposing new taxes, a day after protesters stormed parliament and several people were shot dead. It was the biggest assault on Kenya’s government in decades.

The government wanted to raise funds to pay off debt, but Kenyans said the bill caused more economic pain as millions struggle to get by. The chaos on Tuesday led the government to deploy the military, and Ruto called protesters’ actions “treasonous.”

Five persons were shot dead and 31 wounded on June 25 during protests in Kenya over proposed tax hikes, as crowds opposed to proposed tax hikes breached barricades to enter the parliamentary complex where a fire erupted.

The Kenyan parliament passed the controversial finance bill on June 25 which increases taxes on a range of items including internet data, fuel, bank transfers and diapers

