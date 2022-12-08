  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |25% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

Watch | World’s trash piles up at Chile’s Atacama desert

World’s trash piles up at Chile’s Atacama desert

A video on the garbage dumps in Chile’s Atacama desert

December 08, 2022 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Atacama desert in Chile is one of the driest places on Earth. Today, it has been reduced to the world’s dumping yard

Mountains of discarded clothes, shoes, and scrapped tires have been dumped in the desert.

Chile has been a hub for second-hand and unsold clothing from Europe, Asia, and the US.

Most of these clothes are either sold throughout Latin America or end up in dumps in the desert.

Around 46,000 tonnes of used clothing came into northern Chile last year.

Clothes are filled with chemicals and they take about 200 years to biodegrade. Sometimes, these clothes are even burnt.

Used cars also flood into the country from the free trade zone. While many are exported, some end up in the desert.

Piles of abandoned tires are also scattered across the desert.

The locals feel that their country has been reduced to being the world’s landfill.

Related Topics

Chile

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.