GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Why is conflict spreading in West Asia?

Watch | Why is conflict spreading in West Asia?

How a direct military confrontation between Israel and Hamas has now snowballed into a regional security crisis

February 07, 2024 01:04 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Stanly Johny
Stanly Johny

West Asia, or what some call the Middle East, is in flux. What started as a direct military confrontation between Israel and Hamas has now snowballed into a regional security crisis.

Hezbollah, Kataib Hezbollah, Hashad al-Shabi, Houthis, Iran, Pakistan, the United States and the United Kingdom are all now part of an expanding vortex.

As Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 25,000 people in just over 100 days, is continuing with no foreseeable end, the related security crisis in the region is deepening as well as widening.

Just three months ago, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said ‘the Middle East today is quieter than it was 20 years ago’. But today, it’s falling into anarchy.

How did we get here? What makes this one different from previous West Asia crises? Is there a silver lining?

Read more: Why are conflicts spreading in West Asia? | Explained

Script and presentation: Stanly Johny

Video: Renil Varghese

Production: Shibu Narayan

Related stories

Related Topics

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / war / armed conflict / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.