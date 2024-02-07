Watch | Why is conflict spreading in West Asia?

February 07, 2024 01:04 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

West Asia, or what some call the Middle East, is in flux. What started as a direct military confrontation between Israel and Hamas has now snowballed into a regional security crisis.

Hezbollah, Kataib Hezbollah, Hashad al-Shabi, Houthis, Iran, Pakistan, the United States and the United Kingdom are all now part of an expanding vortex.

As Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 25,000 people in just over 100 days, is continuing with no foreseeable end, the related security crisis in the region is deepening as well as widening.

Just three months ago, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said ‘the Middle East today is quieter than it was 20 years ago’. But today, it’s falling into anarchy.

How did we get here? What makes this one different from previous West Asia crises? Is there a silver lining?

Script and presentation: Stanly Johny

Video: Renil Varghese

Production: Shibu Narayan