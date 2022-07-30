Watch | Why are Japan and South Korea in dispute over ancient mines?

A video on Japan’s ancient mines which are believed to have started operating as early as the 12th century and produced until after World War II.

In the Japanese island of Sado, there are a network of gold and silver mines located under a split-top mountain

And the mining was done by hand.

Japan wishes to register these mines of Sado into the UNESCO World Heritage List, for their long history and artisanal mining techniques.

Ryo Usami, from Sado city’s World Heritage Promotion section, says, Sado’s history is basically the history of these gold mines.

“Many people migrated to Sado to mine gold and silver. They came from Japan, brought their local cultures, and mined using manual techniques. That’s why they aim to register this period of history as World Heritage”

Japan is seeking recognition of three sites between 1603 and 1867, which include - the Nishimikawa gold mine, the Tsurushi silver mine, and the Aikawa gold and silver mines.

But their bid has run into some problems, and it involves another country

Critics in South Korea say the bid failed to mention the use of conscripted Korean labour during the Second World War, when Japan occupied the Korean peninsula.