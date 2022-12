Watch | Why are countries racing towards the Arctic?

December 26, 2022 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

As global warming melts the sea ice in the Arctic, the race to claim vast natural resources and new shipping routes in the north has intensified.

For example, in 2017, a Russian Oil Tanker travelling from Norway to South Korea took just 19 days, which is 30 per cent faster than the regular route through the Suez Canal.

Not just Russia, but the US, China and Canada are increasingly laying claims in this inhospitable region.

