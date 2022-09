Watch | Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting?

The Hindu Bureau September 19, 2022 14:16 IST

A video on the origin of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Both sides were engaged in an armed territorial conflict in 2020 until a truce was mediated by Russia. Now, the conflict has started again with both sides engaging in the worst clashes since 2020. The latest reports say, nearly 100 troops have lost their lives in the deadliest violence. Both countries blame each other for the flare-up, and world powers have urged a ceasefire. So why are they fighting? And how long has it been going on for?



