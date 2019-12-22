Watch | WHO report says number of male tobacco users drops for the first time

The number of male tobacco users is falling for the first time according to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO). It states that there is a powerful indication that anti-smoking campaigns around the globe have begun to pay off.

Global tobacco use has dwindled from 1.397 billion users in 2000 to 1.337 billion in 2018. This means around 60 million fewer people are using tobacco products even as the global population has swelled.

The number of women and girls who use tobacco products has been steadily declining for years dropping from 346 million in 2000 to 244 million in 2018.

The report shows that by 2020, male users will shrink by two million people compared to 2018 and by 2025, there are projected to be six million fewer male tobacco users than in 2018.