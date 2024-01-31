Watch | Who is Muhammad Yunus?

January 31, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

He is known as the “banker to the poor”.

But over 40 years on, Yunus is in the news, for all the wrong reasons.

On January 28th, 2024, Yunus was granted bail in a labour law violation case related to his Grameen Telecom, a non-profit organisation

Aside from the numerous legal cases against him, he has also experienced scathing attacks from his country’s long-time Prime Minister, who has accused him of “sucking blood” from the poor.

How did someone who was credited for lifting millions out of poverty, invite this accusation?

