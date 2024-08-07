GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Who is Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh’s interim PM?

Microfinance pioneer Mr. Yunus, 84, is credited with lifting millions out of poverty — earning the enmity of ousted Ms. Hasina and the wide respect of millions of Bangladeshis

Published - August 07, 2024 01:45 pm IST

Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced on August 6.

Muhammad Yunus and his grassroots Grameen Bank won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for lending a social conscience to capitalism and “their efforts to create economic and social development from below” in Bangladesh. At 83, the “banker to the poor” does not appear to be slowing down. He strives, he asserts, for a world of three zeros: zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero net carbon emissions.

Bangladesh descended into chaos on Monday as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina surreptitiously resigned and fled the country in a military aircraft while the Army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

Production: Yuvasree S

Visuals: AFP, AP, The Hindu Archives

