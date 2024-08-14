Watch: What’s next for Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s fall? | Explainer

Bangladesh has a new government, headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Sheikh Hasina, the longest serving Prime Minister who had to resign and leave the country on August 5 amid mass protests, is currently in India, reportedly seeking asylum in a third country.

As of now, the Generals are staying in the shadows, supporting transition. But Bangladesh’s military also has a notorious, violent past. Reuters had reported last week that on August 4, the night before Ms. Hasina stepped down, the army chief Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman told the Prime Minister his troops would not be able to enforce a curfew she had called for. The message was that she did not have the support of the military any more. This had sealed Hasina’s fate.