Watch: What’s next for Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s fall? | Explainer

What's next for Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina's fall? | Explainer

What’s next for Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s fall? | Explainer
| Video Credit: The Hindu

As the interim government begins work in Bangladesh, violence refuses to recede in the South Asian country of 170 million people.

Published - August 14, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Stanly Johny
Stanly Johny

Bangladesh has a new government, headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Sheikh Hasina, the longest serving Prime Minister who had to resign and leave the country on August 5 amid mass protests, is currently in India, reportedly seeking asylum in a third country.

As of now, the Generals are staying in the shadows, supporting transition. But Bangladesh’s military also has a notorious, violent past. Reuters had reported last week that on August 4, the night before Ms. Hasina stepped down, the army chief Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman told the Prime Minister his troops would not be able to enforce a curfew she had called for. The message was that she did not have the support of the military any more. This had sealed Hasina’s fate.

