Watch: What’s Hezbollah, and why is the militia permanently at war with Israel?

Fuad Shukr, the ‘ghost’ commander of Hezbollah, was killed on July 31 in an Israeli strike in Beirut. Shukr was the seniormost Hezbollah commander killed by Israel in the 10-month long war. Hezbollah had vowed to avenge Shukr’s death.

In the early morning of August 25, at least 100 Israeli war planes carried out massive attacks in Lebanon, which Israeli authorities claimed was a pre-emptive strike. But Hezbollah still launched over 300 katyusha rockets and drones towards Israel, hitting Israel’s north and even a Tel Aviv suburb. After the bombardment, both sides signalled de-escalation, but the war of attrition continues.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “hurt whoever is hurting us”. Israel also has immense firepower and the backing of the United States. Still, Israel doesn’t have credible deterrence against Hezbollah, which continues to fire rockets into Israel’s territory.

What’s Hezbollah and why is the militia permanently at war with Israel?

Presentation: Stanly Johny

Video: Thamodharan B.

Production: Gayatri Menon