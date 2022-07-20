World

Watch | What’s causing wildfires across the Mediterranean region?

The Hindu BureauJuly 20, 2022 21:07 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 21:07 IST

The Mediterranean region witnessed huge wildfires last week as extreme heat gripped Europe and North Africa 

Thousands of people in Portugal, Spain, France and Morocco have been evacuated from their homes as wildfires raged out of control.  On July 15, firefighters and the military struggled to contain three wildfires in the North African country of Morocco.  Meanwhile, authorities across Southern Europe are battling huge wildfires. In northern Portugal, a pilot died when his waterbombing plane crashed near the Spanish border.  Over 12,000 people have been evacuated as fires scorched pine forests in France’s Bordeaux region In Spain, more than 20 fires have blazed out of control.

What is causing the wildfires? 

Advertisement
Advertisement

While summer wildfires are natural, the fire season has hit parts of Europe earlier than usual this year after an unusually dry and hot spring that left the soil parched.  Scientists say heatwaves have become more frequent, more intense, and last longer because of human-induced climate change. Temperatures have hit record-high of 45 degrees Celsius in many countries. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
wildlife
Read more...