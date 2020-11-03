Watch: What will the US election results mean for India?

A video explaining how the outcome of US presidential elections 2020 could affect India and US-India ties

While many in India, like people around the world, are interested in the US elections just to see who will win between Donald Trump and Joseph Biden, let us take a look at what the results could mean for US ties with India.

On the strategic side of things, it is clear that relations under Mr. Trump have grown closer at a more rapid pace than before, but it is unlikely that the results in either direction will make a difference to those. What will US ties with China, the Indo-Pacific and Pakistan, especially vis-a-vis Afghanistan be?

The political relationship may be rocky if Mr. Biden were to be elected, as the Democrats have been vocal on the issues of Kashmir, CAA, Delhi riots, actions against journalists and NGOS and alleged human rights violations, something the Trump administration has taken care not to do.