GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: What next for Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh ties with India?

Watch: What next for Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh ties with India?

Bangladesh’s Army chief will meet student protest leaders on August 6 as the country awaits the formation of a new government a day after PM Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following a violent uprising against her rule

Updated - August 06, 2024 10:50 am IST

Published - August 06, 2024 10:40 am IST

Suhasini Haidar
Suhasini Haidar

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spent the night at a safe house after landing in Delhi’s just outside at the Hindon airbase. But many unknowns about her future as well as India’s future ties with Bangladesh remain to begin with the question of where will now go.

Meanwhile, the Central government will hold an all party meet on August 6 to brief the Opposition leaders on the situation in Bangladesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju are expected to be present in the meeting. The meeting will be held at Parliament House.

Visuals: AFP, PTI and The Hindu Archives

Production: Yuvasree S

Related Topics

Bangladesh / India-Bangladesh / civil unrest / international relations / World / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.