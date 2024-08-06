Watch: What next for Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh ties with India?

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spent the night at a safe house after landing in Delhi’s just outside at the Hindon airbase. But many unknowns about her future as well as India’s future ties with Bangladesh remain to begin with the question of where will now go.

Meanwhile, the Central government will hold an all party meet on August 6 to brief the Opposition leaders on the situation in Bangladesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju are expected to be present in the meeting. The meeting will be held at Parliament House.

