HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | What led to the military coup in Niger and how has the world reacted?

Watch | What led to the military coup in Niger and how has the world reacted?

A video on the background to the military coup in Niger and its likely consequences in the region

August 11, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

Richard Kujur

Yet another African country is in the news for a military coup. This time, it’s the West African country of Niger. On July 29th, General Tchiani declared himself the leader of Niger after instigating a military coup against the president, Mohammed Bazoum. The 2021 presidential election witnessed Niger’s first peaceful democratic transfer of power since its independence from France in 1960. This is the fifth coup in Niger since then.

Gen. Tchiani has been the head of the presidential guard since 2011, which means he was responsible for protecting the president from a military takeover such as this.

What sparked the coup? How did the neighbours react? How did the international countries react? What are the likely consequences?

Read more here.

Related stories

Related Topics

armed conflict / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.