The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is the global body’s peacekeeping force patrolling southern Lebanon. Currently, the group has come under direct fire from the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), which continues to expands its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Established in 1978 by the UN’s Security Council, UNIFIL was tasked with ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after Tel Aviv invaded Beirut to push back the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

UNIFIL is also tasked with maintaining peace and security in the region and assisting the Lebanese government to regain authority in the area. The 9,532-strong troops monitor movement across the UN-mapped ‘Blue line’ spanning the 120 km border between Israel and Lebanon.

Script: Aniket Singh Chauhan

Editing: Zeeshan Akhtar

Voiceover: Jude Weston