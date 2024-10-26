GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: What is the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon? | Explained

Explained: What is UNIFIL?
| Video Credit: The Hindu

What is the UNIFIL doing in Lebanon and why are people worried for their safety?

Updated - October 26, 2024 06:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is the global body’s peacekeeping force patrolling southern Lebanon. Currently, the group has come under direct fire from the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), which continues to expands its war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Established in 1978 by the UN’s Security Council, UNIFIL was tasked with ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after Tel Aviv invaded Beirut to push back the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

UNIFIL is also tasked with maintaining peace and security in the region and assisting the Lebanese government to regain authority in the area. The 9,532-strong troops monitor movement across the UN-mapped ‘Blue line’ spanning the 120 km border between Israel and Lebanon.

Script: Aniket Singh Chauhan

Editing: Zeeshan Akhtar

Voiceover: Jude Weston

Published - October 26, 2024 06:08 pm IST

Related Topics

United Nations / The Hindu Explains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.