Watch | What is the ‘Roe vs Wade’ case?

A video explaining USA’s history with abortion rulings by the Supreme Court, starting with the landmark Roe vs Wade case

In 1973, in the USA, the Roe vs Wade judgment gave women the right to have an abortion before the foetus is viable outside the womb or before the 24-28 week mark. This judgement enshrined a woman’s right to her body.

But on June 24, 2022, the United States Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

This has divided opinion not just in America, but across the world. Abortion rights, which have been available to women for over two generations, will now be determined by individual States.

How was the ruling overtuned? How has the world reacted?