Watch | What is the Good Friday Agreement?

April 29, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

Northern Ireland is located in the north of the island of Ireland, it still remains part of the United Kingdom. For decades, Northern Ireland was torn apart by violence between Catholics and Protestants.

The conflict, known as the Troubles, killed over 3,500 people and injured thousands.

But on April 10th, 1998, thirty years of violence was finally put to rest with the Good Friday Agreement.

25 years since that historic agreement, we look back at the troubled history between Ireland and Northern Ireland, and how the Good Friday Agreement came about.

