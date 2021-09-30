Watch | What is Havana Syndrome?

30 September 2021 00:00 IST

According to the US media, a CIA officer, who travelled to India in September 2021, reported symptoms consistent with Havana syndrome.

According to the reports, around 200 U.S. officials and family members have been affected by Havana syndrome till now.

People who have experienced Havana Syndrome report a set of ailments including migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness.

Advertising

Advertising

Some describe it as being hit by an invisible blast wave