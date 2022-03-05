International

Watch | What is happening at the end of the world?

Chile’s Magallanes region is famously known as the “end of the world.” It is the southernmost point in the world inhabited by humans. But all is not well here.


Our code of editorial values

Printable version | Mar 5, 2022 4:38:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/watch-what-is-happening-at-the-end-of-the-world/article65193139.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY