Watch | What is Blue Flag tag?

A video explainer on the Blue Flag tag or certification awarded to beaches, marinas and sustainable boating tourism operators.

The Blue Flag tag or Blue Flag certification is one of the world’s most recognised voluntary eco-labels. It is awarded to beaches, marinas and sustainable boating tourism operators.

The certification is awarded by the Denmark-based non-profit Foundation for Environmental Education or FEE. It is awarded annually to beaches and marinas in FEE member countries.

The Blue Flag beaches are considered the cleanest beaches in the world. Around fifty countries currently participate in the program, and over 4,000 beaches, marinas, and boats have this certification.

Currently 10 beaches in India have received the Blue Flag Tag including the two latest addition.