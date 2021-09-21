International
21 September 2021
Watch | What is AUKUS?
Updated: 21 September 2021
A video explainer on AUKUS, the new grouping between Australia, U.K. and U.S.
Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. have announced a new trilateral security partnership for the Indo-Pacific called AUKUS.
As part of this, Australia will acquire nuclear powered submarines with help from the U.K. and the U.S.
AUKUS will also involve a new architecture of meetings and engagements between the three countries, as well as cooperation across emerging technologies like applied AI, quantum technologies and undersea capabilities.
