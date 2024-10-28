GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: What does the crisis in West Asia mean for India?

Watch: What does the crisis in West Asia mean for India? | Realpolitik
| Video Credit: Thamodaran B, Shiv Raj

West Asia, India’s extended neighbourhood, is on the brink with Israel fighting a two-front war, in Gaza and Lebanon

Updated - October 28, 2024 11:19 pm IST

Stanly Johny
Stanly Johny

Israel’s war in Gaza against Hamas has entered its second year and the country also launched its fourth invasion of Lebanon on October 1, targeting Hezbollah. 

Beyond these two ground battles, there is an unfolding confrontation between Israel and Iran. Where does this dangerous situation leave West Asia? And what does the crisis mean for India? 

In this episode of Realpolitik, Stanly Johny, The Hindu’s International Affairs Editor, talks to former foreign secretary Ambassador Ranjan Mathai, India’s who had also served as India’s Ambassador to Israel in the 1990s, to discuss the situation in the region.

Presentation: Stanly Johny

Camera: Thamodaran B, Shiv Raj

Production: V Nivedita 

Published - October 28, 2024 11:07 pm IST

