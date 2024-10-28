Watch: What does the crisis in West Asia mean for India? | Realpolitik

Israel’s war in Gaza against Hamas has entered its second year and the country also launched its fourth invasion of Lebanon on October 1, targeting Hezbollah.

Beyond these two ground battles, there is an unfolding confrontation between Israel and Iran. Where does this dangerous situation leave West Asia? And what does the crisis mean for India?

In this episode of Realpolitik, Stanly Johny, The Hindu’s International Affairs Editor, talks to former foreign secretary Ambassador Ranjan Mathai, India’s who had also served as India’s Ambassador to Israel in the 1990s, to discuss the situation in the region.

Presentation: Stanly Johny

Camera: Thamodaran B, Shiv Raj

Production: V Nivedita