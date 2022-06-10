Watch | Volcanic ash blankets several villages in Philippines

June 10, 2022 15:11 IST

The town of Juban in the Philippines turned grey on June 5.

A volcano in the eastern Philippines spewed a huge, dark cloud blanketing several villages in ash. The sudden eruption of Mount Bulusan, one of the country’s most active volcanoes, lasted 17 minutes.

Over 50 families from villages in Juban, Sorsogon province were evacuated to an emergency shelter.

The volcano has been showing signs of unrest with on-and-off ash and steam explosions in recent years.