Watch | Vienna to host INTERPOL General Assembly in 2023

A video confirming Vienna as hosts of the 91st INTERPOL General Assembly

The 90th INTERPOL General Assembly was held in New Delhi from October 18-21.

The General Assembly is INTERPOL's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning. The Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of 25 years.

The 91st General Assembly in 2023 will take place in Vienna, Austria, where the organisation was founded in 1923.

Andreas Holzer, Director of the Austrian Federal Police and Criminal Intelligence Service, praised India and the CBI for hosting the Assembly.