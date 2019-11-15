Watch | Venice is flooding

The Italian city of Venice has been hit by 'apocalyptic floods' Mayor Luigi Brugnaro declared a state of emergency on November 13 when water levels reached 1.87 meters (6 feet) above sea level. It was the highest level since the record 194 cm set in 1966.

The current flooding is due to a combination of high spring tides and a meteorological storm surge driven by strong winds blowing north-eastwards across the Adriatic Sea.

More than 80% of Venice was under water when the tide was at its highest.

A flood barrier, Mose, was designed in 1984 to protect Venice from high tides. Mose is a hydraulic barrier system to shut off the lagoon in the event of rising sea levels and winter storms. It was originally expected to start operating in 2011. The city now expects it to be functioning in 2021.